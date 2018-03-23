When a soft state privatises, it clings on to the public-sector deadwood

Privatisation in India happens at the level of markets, not enterprises. All too few companies have been privatised, like Hindustan Zinc and the now defunct Modern Foods. In contrast, many markets have been conquered by the private sector once it was let in through the door.

And it did so almost always by besting the incumbent public sector players. This transition has happened in quite a few businesses: airlines, telecom, pharmaceuticals—and education. Almost always, the consumer has benefited from choice, and better products or service. There is a price being paid for this approach ...