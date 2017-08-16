When blooper reveals inspiration

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi’s speech at the inauguration of an in was peppered with bloopers. He said every city in — mind you, not the state — would get Amma... er, Indira Canteens. He corrected himself quickly but in the process revealed the inspiration. The Congress, which is in power in Karnataka, seems to have been inspired by the in neighbouring A vegetarian breakfast or tiffin at an — named after former prime minister and Gandhi’s grandmother Indira Gandhi — will cost Rs 5 while lunch and dinner will be priced at Rs 10 each.

