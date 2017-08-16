Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi’s speech at the inauguration of an Indira Canteen in Bengaluru was peppered with bloopers. He said every city in Bengaluru — mind you, not the state — would get Amma... er, Indira Canteens. He corrected himself quickly but in the process revealed the inspiration. The Congress, which is in power in Karnataka, seems to have been inspired by the Amma Canteens in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. A vegetarian breakfast or tiffin at an Indira Canteen — named after former prime minister and Gandhi’s grandmother Indira Gandhi — will cost Rs 5 while lunch and dinner will be priced at Rs 10 each.
When blooper reveals inspiration
Vegetarian breakfast at Indira Canteen will cost Rs 5 while lunch, dinner will be priced at Rs 10
Business Standard August 16, 2017 Last Updated at 22:37 IST

