When data quality trips power reforms

There have been a slew of steps in recent times to improve penetration and quality of electricity supply, and the financial health of utilities, particularly the distribution companies (discoms). However, the achievement on the ground has been far short of the targets envisaged, with timelines getting shifted and targets modified in many cases.

The root cause of such failures? The baseline data used to devise interventions. Aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) loss is the primary data source to assess the performance of discoms. All schemes — such as, the Restructured ...