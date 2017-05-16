When flat for fee is not so fine

-
Some cash-strapped real estate players stuck in legal imbroglio have found a use for their unsold inventories. Over the last couple of years, several lawyers representing real estate clients were offered flats in lieu of fees. A Supreme Court advocate, who had entered one such flat-for-fee arrangement, now laments that he is stuck with two flats and no buyers for them in a dull real estate market.
