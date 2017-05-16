TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

Strong Q4 show by ABB, Siemens are early signs of capex recovery
Business Standard

When flat for fee is not so fine

Several lawyers representing real estate clients were offered flats in lieu of fees

Business Standard 

Some cash-strapped real estate players stuck in legal imbroglio have found a use for their unsold inventories. Over the last couple of years, several lawyers representing real estate clients were offered flats in lieu of fees. A Supreme Court advocate, who had entered one such flat-for-fee arrangement, now laments that he is stuck with two flats and no buyers for them in a dull real estate market.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

When flat for fee is not so fine

Several lawyers representing real estate clients were offered flats in lieu of fees

Several lawyers representing real estate clients were offered flats in lieu of fees Some cash-strapped real estate players stuck in legal imbroglio have found a use for their unsold inventories. Over the last couple of years, several lawyers representing real estate clients were offered flats in lieu of fees. A Supreme Court advocate, who had entered one such flat-for-fee arrangement, now laments that he is stuck with two flats and no buyers for them in a dull real estate market.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

When flat for fee is not so fine

Several lawyers representing real estate clients were offered flats in lieu of fees

Some cash-strapped real estate players stuck in legal imbroglio have found a use for their unsold inventories. Over the last couple of years, several lawyers representing real estate clients were offered flats in lieu of fees. A Supreme Court advocate, who had entered one such flat-for-fee arrangement, now laments that he is stuck with two flats and no buyers for them in a dull real estate market.

image
Business Standard
177 22