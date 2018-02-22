JUST IN
When in India, eat only Indian: NSE serves tri-colour vegetarian kebabs

Many global fund managers present at the event were surprised at the food choice

Indian stock exchanges' decision to play hardball with foreign exchanges and investors seems to be extending to cuisine as well. At a foreign institutional investor event held at the National Stock Exchange premises on Thursday, the exchange served tri-colour vegetarian kebabs for snacks.

Many global fund managers present at the event were surprised at the food choice. “It goes well with the nationalistic fervour running high among Indian stock exchanges,” said a Hong Kong-based fund manager who manages $20 billion worth of assets.

First Published: Thu, February 22 2018. 22:30 IST

