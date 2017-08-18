When myth merges with reality

My email inbox showed a message on the eve of Independence Day reading “Feel strongly about an issue? Have ideas & suggestions, which you believe have transformative impact? Share your inputs with the Prime Minister! Your inputs may find their way to PM Modi’s Independence Day Speech!” I wonder how many of the millions of Indians who received that casual invitation — if it can be called such — bothered to respond. Or how much that was belted out from the ramparts of the Red Fort had been public contribution. A friend to whom I mentioned thinks hordes of ...