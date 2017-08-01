When news media talks to itself

Pratik Sinha is a diffident sort of techie who co-founded altnews.in earlier this year. The website attempts to debunk fake news, videos, pictures and propaganda. It has arguably been one of the big slayers of fake news online in the last few months. When I bumped into him at Talk Journalism in Jaipur, I grabbed the chance to know more about him and his work. And we sat down for an impromptu cup of tea in the lobby of the Fairmont, the venue for the event. It was, however, impossible to have a proper conversation. In about 30 minutes we were interrupted over a dozen times by ...