When readers pay for news

Is there hope for pay-for-online news? Most people consuming news online believe that plenty of free options makes paying for news irrelevant. That roughly is what the Digital News Report, brought out by the Oxford-based Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism (RISJ) every year, says. However, the 2017 report, which surveys 30 countries, has one big exception. Americans paying to access online news doubled from eight per cent in 2015 to 16 per cent in 2016. This includes ongoing subscriptions, one-off payments and donations. This rise, popularly referred to as the Trump Bump, ...