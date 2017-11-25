JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

Gate to the other side
Business Standard

When the hammer and sickle met grass and leaves

O'Brien heads the parliamentary standing committee on transport, tourism and culture

Business Standard 

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Derek O’Brien and Ritabrata Banerjee, recently expelled from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), have come to share much bonhomie in recent weeks. O’Brien heads the parliamentary standing committee on transport, tourism and culture. Banerjee, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, is a member of that committee. Earlier this month, the committee held its meetings in Goa and Mumbai. According to sources, O’Brien ensured that Banerjee, who has experienced a harrowing time in his personal life in the last few months, gets to put his feet up in Goa.
First Published: Sat, November 25 2017. 22:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements