Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel’s book, Udaan, was released at a glittering ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in April. The first copy was presented to President Pranab Mukherjee. “I am delighted that my two mentors, President Pranab Mukherjee and Sharad Pawar are doing the honours,” said Patel. In May, the book launch was held in Mumbai. Although the who’s who of Bollywood and politicians cutting across party lines were present, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Pawar was conspicuous by his absence. He was supposed to have gone to London. No member of the was present either.