When they met

Was it a just a courtesy call? Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's visit to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's New Delhi residence has sparked off speculation in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) circles. Why did he choose to visit Vajpayee after almost nine years, asked some. Does the Biju Janata Dal want to be part of the National Democratic Alliance again to secure a win in the 2019 elections? Patnaik had served as a Cabinet minister in the Vajpayee government, and BJP state unit members say he has been apprehensive about losing ground in the state since the recent panchayat polls.