JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

It's all about fundamentals
Business Standard

When trade depends on weddings

The wedding season begins from October 31 and lasts until December 14; after a month-long break it resumes from January 15

Business Standard 

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), a traders’ body, on Saturday said retail trade suffered this festive season because of the twin blows of demonetisation and the hardships caused by the roll-out of the goods and services tax (GST). It said trade was lower by nearly 40 per cent compared to last year. So traders were now looking at the wedding season for trade to pick up, said CAIT. The wedding season begins from October 31 and lasts until December 14; after a month-long break it resumes from January 15.
First Published: Sun, October 22 2017. 22:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements