When your own car is on loan

If I’m an Uber convert, it’s not because I prefer cramped seats and smelly cabins, but because I can reasonably depend on the service. Of course, there was the time when someone else made off with my confirmed Uber booking even as I watched it do a U-turn on my mobile screen and move away from where I was waiting. When I rang up the driver to complain, he pointed out that it was the passenger’s fault for claiming to be someone he was not — er, me — and handed his phone to the guilty party. The culpable passenger pleaded being late for a flight, and suggested ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?