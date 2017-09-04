Where are the advertisers?

Till about a few years ago, Ganapati pandals in Mumbai would sport large advertisements placed by real estate and chewing tobacco companies. Not any more. With recession hitting the real estate sector and all tobacco advertising under a ban, Ganapati pandals have very few ads from such advertisers. Indeed, this year’s Ganapati pandals seem to have attracted fewer advertisers; wireless telephone companies seem to be the only ones out to woo consumers. A large number of slots have found no takers. Don’t be surprised if you find organisers praying to the gods for a change of mood before next year’s festival season.