Where are the state leaders?

A relatively new trend in India’s Assembly elections is the unfortunate decline of state-level leaders of national political parties. It is a trend that may have got lost in the heat and dust over the flurry of Assembly election results that were declared on Monday.

Rural stress may well have cost the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) several Assembly seats in rural Gujarat, just as the transient nature of the adverse impact of the goods and services tax (GST) on trade and small enterprises may have failed to make any significant dent on the BJP’s vote bank. But far more important ...