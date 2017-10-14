Where do the children play?

Expectedly, the Indian Under-17 football team produced many moments of agony for fans. Unexpectedly, it also produced some moments of agreeable surprise. A good part of the appreciation would have been reserved for the gallant aggression and solid footballing skills that the tournament’s biggest underdogs displayed on their way to an entirely anticipated first-round knockout. It is fair to say that, though expectations were low, India’s boys acquitted themselves creditably. It was clear that they were not short on ability. If anything, the team's weaknesses were a ...