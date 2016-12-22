An 83-year-old shareholder left Tata Steel board red-faced at the company’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM) held in Mumbai on Wednesday. Claiming to be a close friend of Ratan Tata, the interim chairman of Tata Sons, the shareholder kept asking the board why Nusli Wadia (pictured), who is an independent director of Tata Steel, was absent from the meeting at which shareholders voted on the promoters’ resolution for his removal from the metal giant’s board. He kept disrupting the meeting until chairman O P Bhatt announced that the EGM was over, leaving the gentleman’s question unanswered.
Where is Nusli Wadia?
An 83-year-old shareholder left Tata Steel board red-faced at the company's EGM
Business Standard December 22, 2016 Last Updated at 23:24 IST
