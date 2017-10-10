Where is the Opposition?

For the first time in its tenure, the Narendra Modi government is facing turbulence. A couple of weeks ago, senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Yashwant Sinha, launched a broadside against what he thought was the Modi government’s inept handling of the economy, made worse by demonetisation and many glitches in the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST). A few days later, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat issued a mild warning in his Dussehra address, urging the government to “safeguard” the interests of small traders ...