Where've all the rafoogars gone?

The other day, when I was throwing out my daughter’s torn jeans, I felt a pang of regret. Not so long ago, we used to repair, reuse and recycle every single thing in the house, and threw it out only when there was absolutely no life left in it. Yellowing bath towels would be reused as kitchen towels, then as dusters, and finally, as mops.

Then, when they became threadbare and brown, they were finally discarded with the satisfaction that their existence had been a productive one. Today, however, people have neither time nor inclination to repair and reuse. What’s more, the people ...