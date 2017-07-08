Which way will the Opposition sway in the President's election?

Where will the suffer the biggest haemorrhage in the next few weeks? Evidence suggests that massive cross-voting will take place in the election for the President within the socialist parivar, specifically in the Samajwadi Party. The fault lines are like this: Mulayam Singh Yadav has already declared he likes Ram Nath Kovind, the ruling National Democratic Alliance’s candidate. He said Kovind was a decent man and the Bharatiya Janata Party had named a fine person to become the next President of India. His deputy, Shivpal Yadav, has begun working to sound out party Assembly members and persuade them to vote for Kovind. On the other hand, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son, Akhilesh Yadav, is all for Meira Kumar. He has told party Assembly members in his camp that unity is sacrosanct and must be maintained at all costs. Which way will the wind blow on July 17?

PM honours Indian war veteran, Jaswant Singh’s father omitted

During his Israel visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured Major Dalpat Singh from the Jodhpur Lancers, who had got a Military Cross for his role in winning Haifa in World War I. Oddly, another participant in the battle was not mentioned at all. That is ailing Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jaswant Singh's father, Thakur Sardar Singh Rathore, who fought in the same war. The battle of Haifa paved the way for the victory of the British Army and 30 years later for the creation of Israel.