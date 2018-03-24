Who are the people behind Akhilesh Yadav-Mayawati alliance in Uttar Pradesh

People behind SP-BSP alliance Who were the people who made the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance happen? Akhilesh Yadav sent only right hand men to stitch up the alliance: MLC Udaiveer Singh and youth leader Arvind Singh Gope, in Gorakhpur. More importantly, he patched up with Mayawati. The BSP and the SP had been working together on the floor of the House to take on the BJP, especially on its encounter politics. It was BSP leader Lalji Verma in the Vidhan Sabha who first suggested that the two get together in the coming Rajya Sabha elections, where the SP had surplus votes and the BSP was running short.

The proposal was first discussed with the SP Leader of Opposition, Ram Govind Chaudhury, who then took it to Akhilesh. The SP chief then proposed a barter deal in the Lok Sabha bypolls, which was immediately accepted by the BSP. Poster threat The terrorist group Hizbul Mujahideen has a new target: Beauty parlours. Earlier this week, the organisation put up posters all over the Kashmir valley, asking all the parlours to close down within two weeks. The posters say that beauty parlours are opened as an excuse to give women jobs but in reality, these are dens of vice — and the only purpose is to force Kashmiri women to sell themselves. The posters warn that if the parlours are not closed in two weeks, the group will take direct action — though what that is, they do not spell out.