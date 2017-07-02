Who coined good & simple tax?

In his address at the on Friday to mark the launch of the goods and services tax (GST), Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a catchy phrase to describe the indirect taxes reform initiative. He described as the good and simple tax. A few minutes later the audio-visual presentation made at the roll-out function also described as the good and simple tax. Who coined this catchy phrase for It turns out that well-known tax expert Satya Poddar used this phrase to reiterate what must stand for. And he did so in one of his articles published in Business Standard. The headline of Poddar’s article published on May 18, 2015, said : “ should be a good and simple tax.”



