Two home-grown auto majors, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors seem to be taking digs at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ latest sports utility vehicle (SUV), the Jeep Compass, in their respective ads. Showcasing the Hexa in an ad against the background of a hilly terrain, Tata Motors says the SUV “takes you anywhere. No compass required”. In a separate ad, Mahindra & Mahindra says it takes guts to win races and “you don’t need a compass to win” them. The company’s XUV 500 had won a race recently and was pictured in the ad.
Who'll win this race?
Mahindra & Mahindra says it takes guts to win races
Business Standard August 27, 2017 Last Updated at 22:35 IST
http://mybs.in/2UYA001
Two home-grown auto majors, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors seem to be taking digs at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ latest sports utility vehicle (SUV), the Jeep Compass, in their respective ads. Showcasing the Hexa in an ad against the background of a hilly terrain, Tata Motors says the SUV “takes you anywhere. No compass required”. In a separate ad, Mahindra & Mahindra says it takes guts to win races and “you don’t need a compass to win” them. The company’s XUV 500 had won a race recently and was pictured in the ad.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU