JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

Cheap stocks aren't easy to find
Business Standard

Who'll win this race?

Mahindra & Mahindra says it takes guts to win races

Business Standard 

Two home-grown auto majors, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors seem to be taking digs at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ latest sports utility vehicle (SUV), the Jeep Compass, in their respective ads. Showcasing the Hexa in an ad against the background of a hilly terrain, Tata Motors says the SUV “takes you anywhere. No compass required”. In a separate ad, Mahindra & Mahindra says it takes guts to win races and “you don’t need a compass to win” them. The company’s XUV 500 had won a race recently and was pictured in the ad.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements