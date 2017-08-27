Who'll win this race?

Two home-grown auto majors, and seem to be taking digs at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ latest sports utility vehicle (SUV), the Jeep Compass, in their respective ads. Showcasing the Hexa in an ad against the background of a hilly terrain, says the SUV “takes you anywhere. No compass required”. In a separate ad, says it takes guts to win races and “you don’t need a compass to win” them. The company’s XUV 500 had won a race recently and was pictured in the ad.

