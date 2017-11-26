Who's afraid of Tej Pratap?

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad has urged Sushil Kumar Modi to not be afraid of his elder son and former Bihar health minister Tej Pratap Yadav as he had no plans to create any nuisance at the deputy chief minister’s son’s wedding. His assurance came after a video — showing Tej Pratap purportedly saying he would beat Modi at his own home if he went to Sushil’s son Utkarsh’s December 3 wedding — went viral. Modi dismissed Prasad’s comments saying he was not scared even during the latter’s regime when lawlessness was at its peak in the state. He added it was Prasad who was afraid of his son because he couldn’t rebuke Tej Pratap for using derogatory language against a rival.