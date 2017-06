A new English language news channel is being seen and heard in the corridors of power, irrespective of its Whether it is a Union minister’s office or a bureaucrat’s room, the channel is often on throughout the day, along with another news channel, where arguments among panellists frequently get out of hand. Other private channels do not seem to be airing in the corner offices of government buildings. Even state broadcaster Doordarshan doesn’t appear to be attracting too many eyeballs in this constituency.