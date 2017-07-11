Who's the bigger celebrity?

Photographers went berserk as HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh walked into the press conference where plans of the Shriram Capital-IDFC Group merger were unveiled. Few noticed a rather lean and smiling gentleman sitting in the front row, enjoying the events as they unfolded. “Why are you clicking my photos when the grand old man of Indian financial system and the founder of Shriram Group, R Thyagarajan, is present here? He is older but much healthier than me. Take his photo,” Parekh said. Photographers promptly abandoned him and trained their flashbulbs on Thyagarajan, much to his embarrassment. Once on the dais, Thyagarajan got his “wish”. “I was always in awe of this celebrity called Deepak Parekh. Now I get a chance to interact with him.”