Who sold us the 2G 'scam'?

The correct definition of “fake news” is something false and/or sensational that’s being put about as being fact-based. Most properly, this applies to stories such as those circulating just before the US election last year that Hillary Clinton was abducting children using a Washington DC pizzeria as a cover.

But the broader “fake news” climate through which the world is now suffering in is one in which false impressions can be created through sensational coverage, groupthink, and overheated social media. This takes a small and complex if comprehensible story ...