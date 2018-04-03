Who will bell this cat?

Last week, the ministry of civil aviation finally invited expressions of interest from companies interested in acquiring 76 per cent stake in national carrier Air India. This is without doubt a moment to be celebrated. I hadn’t really thought any government would actually try and sell the carrier while I was still writing on this subject.

This therefore comes as a happy surprise. One thing that struck me is that I alone seem to be celebrating. The announcement in general has been greeted by silence. I don’t see any player or potential bidder jumping in joy and listing the ...