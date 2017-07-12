Whose mango is it anyway?

India-Pakistan disagreements range from the Kashmir dispute to the ownership of the legacy of a variety of This variety is called Anwar Rataul in Pakistan and Rataul in India, named after a town in western Uttar Pradesh, barely 30 km from Delhi. In 1981, then Pakistan president Zia-ul-Haq sent a basket of Anwar Rataul to prime minister She loved the fruit but residents of Rataul became upset after reading reports about the present and a delegation from the village came to Delhi to tell her that she had been gifted “fake” Ratauls and that the fruit originated in India, not Pakistan. The battle continues to this day. Recently, Pakistan High Commissioner to New Delhi Abdul Basit hosted Janata Dal (United) leader K C Tyagi and others and offered them Anwar Ratauls. Tyagi told Basit that Indians were willing to settle with Pakistan several of the disputes, like the one on Sir Creek, but ownership of Kashmir and Ratauls was non-negotiable.