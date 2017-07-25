Whose right to mojo?

and its erstwhile star journalist, Barkha Dutt, seem to be caught in a spat over the word “mojo”. NDTV, in its statement about business reorganisation, had talked about — short for — as the future of the industry. Dutt, who claimed she had launched her own platform called much earlier, criticised for appropriating the name. “ finance woes apart, isn’t it wrong to appropriate someone’s brand name and new form of journalism as yours? Thoughts in this thread,” she tweeted. Another user tweeted, “Who would have thought a year ago that we’ll get to see TimesNow vs Arnab and vs ”