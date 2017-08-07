The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is a divided lot on the issue of a woman stalked by the son of the party’s Punjab state unit chief and his friends. While some in the party have questioned why the woman should have been out at midnight, some others have disagreed at the attempt to shame the woman. BJP Lok Sabha member Anurag Thakur tweeted on Monday his strong condemnation of the incident. “Instead of questioning the girl why she was out at 12.30 am, we must question those individuals and their mindset that leads to such harassment,” he said. Earlier, BJP’s Lok Sabha member from Chandigarh Kirron Kher tweeted: “In 2017, every girl and boy has equal rights to be out at night. We need to respect that right. I condemn statements questioning this.”
Why and why not
In 2017, every girl and boy has equal rights to be out at night
Business Standard August 7, 2017 Last Updated at 22:35 IST
http://mybs.in/2UY0H20
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is a divided lot on the issue of a woman stalked by the son of the party’s Punjab state unit chief and his friends. While some in the party have questioned why the woman should have been out at midnight, some others have disagreed at the attempt to shame the woman. BJP Lok Sabha member Anurag Thakur tweeted on Monday his strong condemnation of the incident. “Instead of questioning the girl why she was out at 12.30 am, we must question those individuals and their mindset that leads to such harassment,” he said. Earlier, BJP’s Lok Sabha member from Chandigarh Kirron Kher tweeted: “In 2017, every girl and boy has equal rights to be out at night. We need to respect that right. I condemn statements questioning this.”
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU