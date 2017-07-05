Why centre-brain marketing is the key

In 1960, Volkswagen introduced America to the tiny Beetle, with the iconic Think Small campaign. At a time when Americans were fixated on everything big, Volkswagen boldly accepted and even celebrated its tiny proportions in what was surely a stroke of creative genius. Marketing back then was indeed a creative process. Has marketing really retained its creative flavour or have facts and data superseded everything else? Marketing hasn’t ever been entirely based on the creative whirring of the right brain. In the 80s, Nike didn’t just come up with “Just do ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?