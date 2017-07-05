Why centre-brain marketing is the key

Marketers must tap strategy, technology, processes and people using data for creativity

In 1960, Volkswagen introduced America to the tiny Beetle, with the iconic Think Small campaign. At a time when Americans were fixated on everything big, Volkswagen boldly accepted and even celebrated its tiny proportions in what was surely a stroke of creative genius. Marketing back then was indeed a creative process. Has marketing really retained its creative flavour or have facts and data superseded everything else? Marketing hasn’t ever been entirely based on the creative whirring of the right brain. In the 80s, Nike didn’t just come up with “Just do ...

Kalpit Jain