Why China needs the One Belt One Road

China's economic indicators softened and it needs fresh round of stimulus that OBOR could provide

Even as the Trump trade unwinds and US markets are hit by turmoil, we chose to focus on China for today’s column. In many ways, what happens in the Middle Kingdom is critical for determining the global economic outlook, given its heft in global trade and investment. A major deceleration in China’s growth could set back the nascent global recovery and impact the optimism on emerging markets. Looking back at the last few years, growth in China’s gross domestic product moderated steadily from 7.8 per cent in 2013 to 6.7 per cent in 2016 in line with the country’s ...

Abheek Barua & Bidisha Ganguly