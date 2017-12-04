Why don't Indians write political thrillers?

One of the hardest choices in life is what book to carry during a vacation. If you get it wrong, it is as bad as what happened to me 40 years ago when I ran out of my brand of cigarettes in Orissa (now Odisha).

Misery is a mild word. Of course, these days Kindle and Google Books are there to help but it is not the same thing. Besides, the knowledge that you chose the wrong book rankles. What’s worse, others tell you to shut up if you keep grumbling. So I start stocking up on my favourite genres — political and/or spy thrillers — well in advance. I ...