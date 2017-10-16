Why I don't see huge value in AI

With the Tata’s new chairman stating that the Tata’s would look closely at Air India’s sale (and that it makes no sense for them to be in two airline ventures with 15-20 aircraft each), there has been much discussion on how Air India would stack up for the Tata’s or for any other buyer for that matter. What can the government do to make the Air India sale a success? There’s a list of steps Capa’s Kapil Kaul recently put together, one that most people in the aviation industry agree with. To start with, the government must clean up the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?