Why I often support teams playing against India

On principle, I want India to win every cricket World Cup (WC) — both 50-overs and T-20. This is because I consider a WC as the biggest trophy. Whenever a WC comes around, I want the Indian team to be well-prepared, in peak form and raring to go. As a logical extension, I support any team that plays against India in any non-WC game. This may seem counter-intuitive but it is an attempt to counteract the counter-intuitive nature of Indian team selection processes. The BCCI often makes unusual picks; sometimes India plays the wrong number of bowlers, or it plays the wrong ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?