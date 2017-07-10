Why IndiGo expressing interest in Air India sounds both bizarre and brave

Last week another strange development took place in the aviation sector. The ink had barely dried on Cabinet’s in-principle decision to sell national carrier Air India when IndiGo president Aditya Ghosh shot off a letter (the same evening in fact) to the government expressing its interest to buy the carrier, waxing eloquent on how it was best placed to do so and so on. The letter struck me – and several industry insiders – as very odd and didn’t quite ring true. One, the letter came within hours of the decision and found its way happily into the Whatsapp ...