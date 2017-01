Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel is a fit man indeed. In a bid to avoid the media on Wednesday at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2017, Patel was seen literally running and climbing down several flights of stairs at a go. So much so, some uninitiated delegates present at Mahatma Mandir, the venue for VGGS 2017, were found asking mediapersons, “Why is Mr. Urjit Patel running? What wrong has he done?”