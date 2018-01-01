Why it is important to create jobs, not merely count employment numbers

Last week, the labour ministry released data on employment in the organised sector during the quarter ended March 2017. Effectively, this also makes available estimates of employment created in the organised sector during fiscal 2016-17.

These estimates are made from the Labour Bureau's Quarterly Employment Survey of selected sectors. The sectors covered by the QES include units that employ 10 persons or more in the manufacturing, construction, trade, transport, hotels and restaurants, IT/BPO, education and health industries. The survey is conducted on a sample of about 11,000 units and ...