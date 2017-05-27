TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

India, Africa face similar challenges, can learn together

Pranab Mukherjee's message on Indira Gandhi for whom?
Business Standard

Why Jaitley may not be popular in the J&K BJP

Arun Jaitley has won few friends in the J&K unit of the BJP by praising CM Mehbooba Mufti

Business Standard 

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has won few friends in the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by praising Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and asserting that she would not be replaced. In Srinagar for the meeting of the Goods and Services Tax Council last week, Jaitley stuck to the party line that there would be no dialogue with separatists, as the priority of the Narendra Modi government as well as the state government is to improve the situation in the Kashmir Valley. The BJP’s central leadership has already rejected the demand made by its state wing that Mufti be replaced and the CM’s post rotated, so that the BJP would also get a chance to head the government.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Why Jaitley may not be popular in the J&K BJP

Arun Jaitley has won few friends in the J&K unit of the BJP by praising CM Mehbooba Mufti

Arun Jaitley has won few friends in the J&K unit of the BJP by praising CM Mehbooba Mufti
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has won few friends in the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by praising Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and asserting that she would not be replaced. In Srinagar for the meeting of the Goods and Services Tax Council last week, Jaitley stuck to the party line that there would be no dialogue with separatists, as the priority of the Narendra Modi government as well as the state government is to improve the situation in the Kashmir Valley. The BJP’s central leadership has already rejected the demand made by its state wing that Mufti be replaced and the CM’s post rotated, so that the BJP would also get a chance to head the government.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Why Jaitley may not be popular in the J&K BJP

Arun Jaitley has won few friends in the J&K unit of the BJP by praising CM Mehbooba Mufti

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has won few friends in the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by praising Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and asserting that she would not be replaced. In Srinagar for the meeting of the Goods and Services Tax Council last week, Jaitley stuck to the party line that there would be no dialogue with separatists, as the priority of the Narendra Modi government as well as the state government is to improve the situation in the Kashmir Valley. The BJP’s central leadership has already rejected the demand made by its state wing that Mufti be replaced and the CM’s post rotated, so that the BJP would also get a chance to head the government.

image
Business Standard
177 22