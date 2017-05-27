Why Jaitley may not be popular in the J&K BJP

Finance Minister has won few friends in the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by praising Chief Minister and asserting that she would not be replaced. In Srinagar for the meeting of the Goods and Services Tax Council last week, Jaitley stuck to the party line that there would be no dialogue with separatists, as the priority of the Narendra Modi government as well as the state government is to improve the situation in the Kashmir Valley. The BJP’s central leadership has already rejected the demand made by its state wing that Mufti be replaced and the CM’s post rotated, so that the would also get a chance to head the government.