Why #MeToo matters

Over the past fortnight, several Hollywood actresses, both past and present, accused Harvey Weinstein, the co-founder of the Weinstein Company and one of the world's most successful film producers, of sexually abusing them. A series of reports in leading global publications gave out sordid details shared by many women, including top stars such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie, about how Weinstein used his immense clout in making or breaking careers in Hollywood to seek sexual favours from his leading ladies. As the days rolled on, the list of women protesters just kept growing and ...