Why political satire matters

Three years ago, the standup comedy group, Aisi Taisi Democracy (ATD), released a Hindi song that riffed, "As for me/ I'm the youngest in the family/ I'm my mom's last hope/ So I'm buckling down/ doing legwork, getting woke/ Yeah, I looked away from 2G & Coalgate / And jeejaji stashed Gurgaon in his pocket”. Well, as we now know, 2G didn't happen and Jeejaji appears to be doing fine. So that verse might not seem too relevant if we ignore the bizarre outcome of Coalgate.

(It's still worth listening to). But I thought that song, along with other ...