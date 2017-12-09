Why Red Hat's Rajesh Rege built his hideaway in remote Coonoor

Rajesh Rege has a privilege that few chief executives of technology companies have in Bengaluru: the luxury of walking to office. Since he moved to the country’s tech hub 17 years ago to join Sun Microsystems, which then was as hot as today’s Google, Rege has stayed at an apartment in the tony Richmond Town in the city centre.

The office of Red Hat India, where he is managing director, is a 10-minute walk from his home, which on most days is faster than reaching by car and battling two traffic signals in the bumper-to-bumper traffic. Our plan was to meet for ...