Why setting a stop-loss is important

Since June 30, 2016, the Nifty is up by about 17 per cent while the Midcap 50 index is up by 32 per cent. In the 12-month period until June 30, 2017, foreign portfolio investors (FPI) pumped Rs 55,000 crore into Indian equity, while domestic institutions have contributed about Rs 48,000 crore to the bull-run. However, equity mutual funds may have contributed almost twice as much as FPIs and DIIs combined. Since June 2016, the assets under management of all equity-oriented schemes, including ELSS-equity and ETFs, have grown Rs 1.9 lakh crore. In addition, retail investors have ...