Why so few autobiographies by economists?

A couple of weeks ago Hillary Clinton’s publisher, Simon & Schuster, sent me her latest book. It is called What Happened. It tells us, well, what happened with her election campaign against US President Donald Trump. It is not very pleasant reading.

But if, for Rs 700, you want to understand something about what’s happening to and in America, it is well worth reading. But skip the chapters on her emails. There’s a lot of avoidable mea culpa there that doesn’t cut much ice. On the whole, however, it is a cleverly written book, if a little on the fat ...