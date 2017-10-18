Why the European recovery is not enough

It was now supposed to be hunky-dory for Europe after too many years of stagnation and adverse developments: The Dutch general election last March did not see the much-feared victory of the Party for Freedom of Geert Wilders — which nevertheless came second; Emmanuel Macron was elected in May as the French President, beating easily the populist leader Marine le Pen. In September, Angela Merkel won her fourth term as the chancellor of Germany — but her party had its worst results since 1949 and the far-right AfD Party surged to third position becoming the first far-right party ...