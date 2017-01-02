Why unemployment rate does not show the joblessness that journalists see

Unemployment rate was 5.7% in Nov and 6% in Dec, lower than Oct's 6.3%

The unemployment rate, as measured by the BSE-CMIE initiative, remained low during November and December 2016. At 5.7 per cent in November and 6 per cent in December, the rates were lower than October’s 6.3 per cent and much lower than the January-September average of 9 per cent. This fall in unemployment during November and December is counter-intuitive and does not tally with the numerous reports filed by journalists after the government’s demonetisation move. It is counter-intuitive because demonetisation was expected to raise unemployment. There simply ...

Mahesh Vyas