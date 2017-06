In India’s tech hub, Bengaluru, the public transport provider is wooing techies with Wi-Fi. As the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) tries to persuade commuters to travel in its air-conditioned buses, it has hit upon the idea of providing

Wi-Fi access so that techies can code on their laptops while commuting in the bumper-to-bumper traffic. BMTC officials claim buses are safer than cabs and providing Wi-Fi is another way to wean people off taxis and from driving their personal cars.