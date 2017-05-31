Wide difference

In Abhijit Lele’s report, “High service charges, mis-selling of insurance products under scanner” (May 31), S S Mundra, a deputy governor at the Reserve of India, makes a reference to exorbitant charges imposed by banks.

The of India is the only in India that levies hefty charges of Rs 575 as on individuals and Rs 1,150 for closure of accounts, irrespective of the duration for which customers might have had their accounts in the Practically, every other levies account closure charges ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 500 plus. The chairman of should review the difference in charge.

S Ravindranath Coimbatore

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number