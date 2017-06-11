Widening jobs deficit

The Confederation of Indian Industry on Friday released a study of India’s employment requirements in the coming years. The study pointed out that the jobs deficit is greater than is generally understood. Not only are 10-12 million young people joining the labour force every year, but millions more are seeking to leave the increasingly unprofitable and precarious existence provided by the agricultural sector. The report estimated that 17-20 million jobs needed to be created annually; much higher than the rate at which jobs grew until 2012. The government’s own figures say that ...